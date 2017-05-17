

CTV Winnipeg





Students across Winnipeg plan to rally against Islamophobia and the U.S. travel ban on Wednesday.

Seven Oaks Met School Grade 12 student Palvi Saini said she became inspired to organize the rally after researching the Syrian civil war and the refugee crisis for a school project.

She said she’s noticed a rise in Islamophobic behaviour and wants people to come together to celebrate diversity.

Saini also wants politicians to make it easier for refugees to come to Canada by suspending the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, which means asylum seekers trying to come to Canada from the U.S. cannot apply for refugee status at official border crossings, forcing them to cross into the country on foot.

The students have created a petition, which they will be asking people to sign.

The Fear Less, Love More campaign includes a rally downtown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a march from the Winnipeg Central Mosque to the Manitoba Legislative Building and then to the U.S. consulate.