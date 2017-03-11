Parents, staff and students at a Kelvin High School are disappointed after learning they won't be getting a much-needed upgrade to their school gym.

"It's very limiting,” said Mackinley Hall, a Grade-9 student who’s learned that the gym at his new school is way too small.

“Only (Grade) 9s and 10s actually have gym classes, while the 11's and 12's don't get gym classes, they just get all in classroom stuff."

On Friday, the province said it will spread $44 million across 72 other public school infrastructure projects it deems more urgent.

“We are prioritizing the core infrastructure needs of Manitoba’s public schools,” said Ian Wishart, Manitoba’s education and training minister.

The funding cut comes at a time when the need for an expansion at the Kelvin High School gym is at an all-time high.

"We were disappointed," said Sherri Rollins, board chair of the Winnipeg School Division.

"WSD is the largest and oldest school division and our infrastructure is old. This building was renovated last in the 60's."

Rollins explained that the Kelvin gym no longer meets the required space standard for the school’s 1,379 students.

"This school is used night and day and all weekend long. It is really a sad day for Kelvin," said Paula Jasper-Hall, a parent of two students at the school.

WSD will meet with the school and parent council fundraising committee to review all of the arrangements and conditions of the donations brought in, to date.

“I want to send a message to the community around Kelvin who raised $1.2-million. We’re going to brush ourselves off, we are going to get up and win this game,” Rollins said.

The province's public school finance board also decided to cut funding to another school athletic facility – a new outdoor field at Dakota Collegiate.

"It’s too rocky. You couldn't play on it, so we had the football team and field hockey and other sports playing elsewhere," said St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes.

Mayes said that Dakota collegiate has never hosted a home game on its outdoor field, because it's in such bad shape.

He worked with the mayor's office to raise $1.2 million for a complete upgrade that would also include new outdoor basketball courts.

Despite having $1 million slashed in provincial funding, Louis Riel School Division Chair Chris Sigurdson said the upgrade will still go ahead.

"We are going to put shovels in the ground right away and we believe that the field, even without the artificial turf, will be a very fine field and a very good addition to our athletic facilities,” Sigurdson said.

He explained LRSD’s priority is focused on making sure infrastructure dollars will still flow into their French immersion programs.