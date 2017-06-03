

CTV Winnipeg





Students were recognized for their skills in trades and technology on the final day of the Skills Canada National Competitions.

For the past week, the RBC Convention Centre has been home to students facing off in events like cabinetmaking, cooking and graphic design.

The winners were presented with their awards Saturday.

Emily Villanueve from Manitoba placed second for her work in costume fabrication.

“It was making foam armour out of EVA floor mats. That’s what I did and apparently it was enough. I built the Rogue One death trooper from Star Wars: Rogue One,” she said.

More than 500 students took part in the competition.