Actor Henry Cavill, also known as Superman, received a surprise letter while filming the movie Nomis in Winnipeg.

He posted a photo on his Instagram account on Thursday morning of a letter he received from two big fans.





He wrote in the Instagram post:

“Stepped into my trailer for lunch break and found this work of art! Thank you so much to the two little legends, Piper and Zack! I will treasure this. I'm not entirely sure how you managed to get past my Akita but it is marvelous all the same. The important thing to note here is that Batman doesn't get this kind of stuff.”

Cavill, alongside other stars such as Ben Kingsley and Alexandra Daddario, is in Winnipeg shooting Nomis – a psychological thriller about police trying to track an online predator.

The movie is set to film in the city until the end of March.