Winnipeg police arrested a man in connection with a series of bank robberies over the past few months.

A man committed three robberies at two Royal Bank of Canada locations in Winnipeg between mid-December and mid-February, police said.

On Dec. 16, a suspect robbed the RBC branch in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

On Dec. 30, the suspect robbed the RBC branch in the 600 block of Osborne Street. He robbed the same location again on Feb. 14.

In two of the robberies, the suspect indicated that he had a gun and demanded money, police said. During the incidents, he tried to cover his identity and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Feb. 17, Winnipeg police arrested Ortez Elmer Argueta, 35, and charged him with numerous offences, including armed robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and several other firearms-related charges.