The suspect in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning has turned himself into police.

Shane David Strebly, 37, arrived at Winnipeg Police Headquarters at roughly 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, police said. He identified himself as the driver of a suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge Grand Caravan.

The vehicle has been recovered and is being examined by police.

Strebly has been charged with three offences including failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured man in the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital and he remains in critical condition, police said.

