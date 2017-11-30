

A man is facing a number of charges after a robbery and police pursuit.

Winnipeg police said officers responded to a robbery in the Maples area of the city late Wednesday evening.

Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Keewatin Street when a male suspect entered a business with his face covered and demanding money. He appeared to have a weapon hidden under his clothing.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a sport utility vehicle with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers saw the vehicle in the Flora Avenue and Parr Street area before it sped off.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle but backed down due to unsafe driving by the suspect.

“The decision to pursue a vehicle isn’t taken lightly, that’s a last alternative," said Const. Jay Murray. "Officers will try a number of other tactics to try and stop the vehicle before initiating pursuit.”

Murray said officers stopped the pursuit and the supect continued to drive erratically.

A short time later the vehicle rolled and the suspect was found by officers and arrested.

Marlon Elijah Whincup, 27, of Sandy Bay First Nation faces a number of offences, including robbery and flight while pursued by peace officer.

He was detained in custody.