

CTV Winnipeg





A suspect in a stolen vehicle tried to escape police by climbing up a tree.

Winnipeg police spotted the stolen vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Thursday near Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.

Police say the driver made a quick turn upon seeing officers and crashed into a snowbank. All three people inside the vehicle fled on foot.

With the help of the canine unit and the police helicopter, officers tracked the driver to the 400 block of Neil Avenue, where they found him after he had climbed 30 metres up a tree.

The suspect climbed down when officers ordered him to and was arrested.

Dallas Ross, 20, faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possessing a weapon.

The other two occupants of the vehicle remain at large, police said.