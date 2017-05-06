

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police took at least three people into custody after an incident at a convenience store in Windsor Park Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 7:20 a.m. on a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at the Mac’s convenience store at 1035 Autumnwood Dr.

“A number of individuals have been taken into custody and an investigation is continuing by members of our Major Crimes Unit,” Const. Jay Murray told CTV News.

No other details are currently available. CTV Will update with more information as it becomes available.