Suspicious death in Little Grand Rapids: RCMP
Little Grand Rapids RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead on the driveway of a home on Saturday. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 2:58PM CST
Little Grand Rapids RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead on the driveway of a home on Saturday.
Police said they arrived at the home just after 11 a.m., and determined the woman appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
RCMP said the 45-year-old woman lived at the home where she was found.
The investigation is ongoing.