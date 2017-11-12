

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said they received a report of a suspicious driver who tried to pick up a teenager Sunday morning in the Crestview area.

At about 9:25 a.m., police said a 17-year-old girl was walking in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue when a vehicle pulled up from behind her.

The male driver rolled down the passenger window and asked the teen if she wanted a ride.

The girl said no, and the man then got out of the car and asked if she was sure. The girl then ran from the area and police were notified.

Police describe the man as East Indian in appearance, 40-years-old with light brown skin and a medium build. He is roughly five feet nine inches tall with short black hair and a short black thick beard. He was wearing a black jacket.

Police said the suspect did not have an accent.

The vehicle is described as an older model 4-door grey car with a “boxy” design, black handles and black trim. The license plate number is unknown, police said.

The Winnipeg Police Service continues to investigate.