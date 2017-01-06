Featured
Suspicious package closes Talbot Avenue
Winnipeg police responded to the call around 10:45 a.m., closing down the street between Stadacona Street and Levi Street. (Photo: Jeff Keele/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 1:13PM CST
A report of a suspicious package closed down part of Talbot Avenue Friday morning.
Winnipeg police responded to the call around 10:45 a.m., closing down the street between Stadacona Street and Levi Street.
CTV will update with more information as it becomes available.