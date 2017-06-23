Featured
Suspicious vehicle in Elmwood-Rossmere area: police
Police said the vehicle was seen near a school in the 100 block of Poplar Avenue on Thursday around 3 p.m., when the driver tried to speak with a teenaged girl and then drove away. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 3:01PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service wants to make the public aware of a suspicious vehicle that has been spotted around schools in the Elmwood-Rossmere area.
Police describe the vehicle as an earaly 2000s dark blue Ford E350 Econoline van with blacked out windows. Police say the driver is a white man between 50-60 years old with a slim build, short white hair and was wearing a plaid shirt.
Police said the vehicle was seen near a school in the 100 block of Poplar Avenue on Thursday around 3 p.m., when the driver tried to speak with a teenaged girl and then drove away.
The vehicle was then seen again shortly after near a school in the 900 block of Henderson Highway. It was here that the man was confronted and then drove off, police said.
Police said the vehicle was then spotted near a third school in the 600 block of Brazier Street.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Suspicious vehicle in Elmwood-Rossmere area: police
- Man charged with second degree murder in Sumner death after police standoff
- Money key: Leaders say damaged rail line to Churchill could be fixed in 2 months
- Man charged with string of break and enters dating back to 2015
- Manslaughter charge laid after assault victim dies of injuries