The Winnipeg Police Service wants to make the public aware of a suspicious vehicle that has been spotted around schools in the Elmwood-Rossmere area.

Police describe the vehicle as an earaly 2000s dark blue Ford E350 Econoline van with blacked out windows. Police say the driver is a white man between 50-60 years old with a slim build, short white hair and was wearing a plaid shirt.

Police said the vehicle was seen near a school in the 100 block of Poplar Avenue on Thursday around 3 p.m., when the driver tried to speak with a teenaged girl and then drove away.

The vehicle was then seen again shortly after near a school in the 900 block of Henderson Highway. It was here that the man was confronted and then drove off, police said.

Police said the vehicle was then spotted near a third school in the 600 block of Brazier Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.