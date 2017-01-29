

CTV Winnipeg





More than 25 synagogues destroyed in one of the most notorious acts of violence against Jews in Nazi Germany have been brought back to life.

Scholars from Darmstadt University of Technology in Germany have created elaborate 3D digital reconstructions of more than 25 of the more than 1,000 synagogues destroyed on Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass.

It's now on display at MHC Gallery on the Canadian Mennonite University campus.

The exhibition is the result of more than 20 years of architectural research dedicated to reclaiming some of Germany's lost Jewish heritage.

The project was inspired after an arson attack on a German synagogue in 1994.

"Some professors, architecture professors and students, decided that, as a response to Neo-Nazism, that they would begin to recover some of these lost spaces,” said Adam Muller, genocide scholar at the University of Manitoba.

“And so we have these beautiful digital animations of these spaces that take, in some cases, a year, year-and-a-half, to build each one."

The exhibition is free and on display from now until March 4.