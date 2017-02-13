Featured
Talks underway with federal government on refugee crossings: Manitoba premier
The refugees have been crossing in subzero temperatures – away from official border points to avoid being turned back – in Manitoba, Quebec and elsewhere. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 2:09PM CST
WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with a rising number of refugees crossing the border from the United States.
Pallister won't reveal details, but says there has already been a call with the Prime Minister's Office.
He says his first concern is the security of Manitobans, but he is also concerned about people seeking refuge in the province.
Twenty-one people were arrested on the weekend at the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Many of the recent arrivals are originally from African nations and have been living in the U.S., but are worried about a crackdown on immigrants there.
The refugees have been crossing in subzero temperatures – away from official border points to avoid being turned back – in Manitoba, Quebec and elsewhere.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Blue Valentine: Victims lost over $17 million in dating scams last year
- Three arrested after gun scare at hockey game
- Crews try to contain gas leak in St. James, portion of Ness Ave. closed
- Trump, Trudeau strike conciliatory note after day of face-to-face meetings
- Talks underway with federal government on refugee crossings: Manitoba premier