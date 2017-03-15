

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg residents will have to prepare to pay more for education, as school taxes are set to increase across the city.

The Winnipeg School Division will see 3.89 per cent increase, or $52 a year, on property taxes based on an average residential home valued at $203,900.

Pembina Trails School Division is raising rates 2.8 per cent, adding on another $60 for an average home valued at $398,444.

River East Transcona School Division will see a rise of 2.7 per cent, which translates into approximately $44 more on an average house valued at $273,300.

Seven Oaks School Division will increase taxes 3.54 per cent, or another $106 for an average home valued at $293,000.

Louis Riel School Division is raising taxes by 3.89 per cent. This will equal another $71.10 for the year for an average home in the LRSD.

St. James-Assiniboia School Division has voted to raise taxes 5.61 per cent. The increase for the year would be $83.82 for a home averaged at $267,600.