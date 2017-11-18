

CTV Winnipeg





A taxi driver was struck in the head and robbed Friday night, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Winnipeg police said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. when a man was picked up by a cab in the Notre Dame Avenue and Weston Street area. He was driven to the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue, and a verbal argument began with the driver.

Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle, walked to the driver’s side door, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver while demanding money. The driver was also struck in the head with the weapon, causing an injury.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect took off on foot.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after and the driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

With the help of the K9 unit and a police helicopter, the suspect was tracked to the 1400 block of Logan Avenue where he was taken into custody. A replica CO2 air gun was recovered, along with the money.

Constable Jay Murray said the suspect tried to break into a house in the yard that he was hiding in.

Travis Edmard Melvin Francis, 29, has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence, pointing a firearm, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

"People have to realize whenever they commit a crime in a cab, you're on camera, and it's been essential and invaluable for a number of investigations that involve taxi cabs," Murray said.