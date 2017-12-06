It could be harder to hail a cab in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Several taxi owners and drivers are at city hall as Mayor Brian Bowman's Executive Policy Committee is set to vote on a new bylaw to regulate cabs and ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

The taxi industry wants several changes to the bylaw that it says would help create a level playing field.

Some of the amendments it's proposing is to mandate ride sharing vehicles have shields, cameras and strobe lights, the same as taxis.

Delegations from Uber and Lyft are on the agenda to speak to the committee as well.

The provincial government recently passed a law off loading the entire industry to the city.