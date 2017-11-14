Featured
Teacher charged with sending inappropriate messages to student: RCMP
Shoal Lake RCMP have arrested a teacher at Hamiota Collegiate for sending inappropriate messages to a student.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 4:37PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:53PM CST
Shoal Lake RCMP officers have arrested a teacher at Hamiota Collegiate in connection with inappropriate text messages received by a student.
Investigators said 25-year-old Dylan Woodcock has been charged with sexual exploitation and indecent communications.
Officials said he is expected to appear in a Brandon court later today.
The investigation is ongoing.
Shoal Lake @rcmpmb arrest 25yo Hamiota Collegiate teacher, Dylan— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 14, 2017
Woodcock, for inappropriate text messages to student. He has been charged with
Sexual Exploitation and Indecent Communications. He will be appearing later
today in Brandon Provincial Court. Investigation ongoing.