

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information regarding a teen being approached by an unknown man in the North End.

On Wednesday around 9:40 a.m., police said a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in a vehicle who appeared to be in his late 40s.

According to WPS, the man asked the girl where she was going and told her to get in his vehicle. Police said she ignored him and made her way to her destination unharmed.

Police describe the man as being aboriginal in appearance, long beard and dark hair above his shirt collar. They also said he was observed wearing a blue jean jacket and might have been operating a newer model black truck.

WPS asks anyone with details regarding this incident, or the suspect, to contact investigators at 204-986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.