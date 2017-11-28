

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 19-year-old for allegedly threatening a youth on social media.

On Sunday, police were contacted by a woman who said that her son had been receiving threats online, in the form of written and voice messages, photos, and video.

Police said both the accused and victim knew each other through mutual friends, and that the accused knew where the victim lived and attended school.

On Monday, Ryan Matthew Hamm was charged with uttering threats to cause death or harm, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a recognizance.