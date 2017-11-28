Featured
Teen arrested for threatening boy on social media
On Sunday, police were contacted by a woman who said that her son had been receiving threats online, in the form of written and voice messages, photos, and video. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 3:24PM CST
Winnipeg police have charged a 19-year-old for allegedly threatening a youth on social media.
On Sunday, police were contacted by a woman who said that her son had been receiving threats online, in the form of written and voice messages, photos, and video.
Police said both the accused and victim knew each other through mutual friends, and that the accused knew where the victim lived and attended school.
On Monday, Ryan Matthew Hamm was charged with uttering threats to cause death or harm, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a recognizance.