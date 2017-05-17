Featured
Teen arrested in connection with Shamattawa homicide
A 28-year-old man from Shamattawa, Man. was taken to the nursing station with life threatening injuries where he later died.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 11:39AM CST
RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man from Shamattawa, Man.
Police said they were called to a home Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. They were told there was an aggravated assault there between two males.
The Mounties said a 17-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.
An investigation is ongoing.