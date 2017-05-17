

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man from Shamattawa, Man.

Police said they were called to a home Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. They were told there was an aggravated assault there between two males.

A 28-year-old man from Shamattawa was taken to the nursing station with life threatening injuries where he later died.

The Mounties said a 17-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing.