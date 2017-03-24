

Winnipeg police said they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the death of Canon Beardy, but are still searching for another suspect.

Beardy, 28, was found seriously injured in a home in the 500 block of Magnus Ave. on Feb. 6. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said they arrested and charged a 16-year-old male Thursday with second-degree murder, possession of proceeds of crime, flight from a police officer and a number of other offences.

A 14-year-old male was previously charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Police said they continue to search for Joshua Leclerc, 19, who is the subject of a second-degree murder arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on Leclerc’s whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.