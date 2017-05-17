

CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy from Thompson, Man. is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide investigation.

RCMP said they were called to a home in Shamattawa, Man. Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault between two males.

The Mounties said a 28-year-old man from Shamattawa was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The 17-year-old was arrested, and police said Thursday he was charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.