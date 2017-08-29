

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba teen is facing arson charges in a fire at a restaurant in The Pas.

R-C-M-P say the New Hawaiian Restaurant was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived at the scene Sunday and the building was left with extensive damage

While the restaurant was not in operation, police say one of two apartment suites above it was occupied, although no one was injured in the fire.

Eighteen-year-old Skywalker Castel of Pukatawagan is charged with two counts of arson and mischief over five-thousand dollars.