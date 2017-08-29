Featured
Teen facing charges in Pas restaurant fire
RCMP say the New Hawaiian Restaurant was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived at the scene Sunday and the building was left with extensive damage. (Source: Trent Allen, Opasquia Times)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:36PM CST
A Manitoba teen is facing arson charges in a fire at a restaurant in The Pas.
R-C-M-P say the New Hawaiian Restaurant was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived at the scene Sunday and the building was left with extensive damage
While the restaurant was not in operation, police say one of two apartment suites above it was occupied, although no one was injured in the fire.
Eighteen-year-old Skywalker Castel of Pukatawagan is charged with two counts of arson and mischief over five-thousand dollars.