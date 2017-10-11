RCMP in Thompson have shared photos of two teens they say have been reported missing.

Heather Nancy Flett, 16, was reported missing a week ago. She was last seen in the northern Manitoba city at around noon on Oct. 3.

RCMP believe the girl, who is five feet eight inches tall, 163 lbs and has hazel eyes and long brown hair, has traveled to Winnipeg.

Then on Tuesday, a second girl was reported missing, who police believe is with Flett.

Judith Robinson, 15, was last seen Tuesday morning in Thompson. She is described as five feet four inches tall, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Police are concerned for the well-being of the girls and ask anyone with information to contact RCMP in Thompson at 204.677.6911