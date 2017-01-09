A Manitoba teen who used social media to promote a terrorist attack on government buildings, infrastructure and federal employees has been sentenced in a Brandon courtroom.

The teen was sentenced to six months deferred custody and two years probation. He will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device during that time.

When asked by Judge John Combs if he had questions about his sentence the teen replied, "I accept responsibility for what I've done."

The teen has spent 14 months in custody. He will be fitted for a GPS device Monday and released to begin serving the remainder of his sentence under several court-ordered conditions in the community.

In September, the teen pleaded guilty in Winnipeg to a charge of counselling the commission of an indictable offence for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a terrorist group.



Twitter account tipped off police

The teen was 16 years old at the time of the offence and cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charge stems from an investigation which began on Dec.17, 2014.

Details of the case were made public during a sentencing hearing last November in Brandon.

Court heard a CBC reporter contacted RCMP with a tip about a Twitter account indicating a teenager was planning to leave Canada to fight with ISIS.

The Twitter account contained messages of support for Hijrah, which involves migration to Syria or Iraq.

Court heard the account contained a post which asked anyone who couldn't make Hijrah to "strike from within."

A search of the youth's computer resulted in the discovery of terrorist images and propaganda.

Court heard the youth had also been in contact with a fighter from ISIS and that he had searched for the ISIS flag, ISIS video and ISIS messages on the computer.

Court heard further investigation revealed the youth did not have a passport, but was looking for guidance on how to move overseas.

It was also described how the youth allegedly became "a person of interest" and was interviewed by investigators from the National Security Enforcement Section in July 2015 the presence of his father.

Initially, the youth denied the Twitter account belonged to him, but later acknowledged to investigators it was his.

"He indicated he was planning to leave Canada to fight for the Islamic State," Chief Federal Prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Ian Mahon told court in November. "He indicated if he was unable to travel, he would strike from within."

Mahon told court the youth indicated he conducted research to do this, and drawings and notebooks were seized by investigators.

The teen is banned from using a computer, accessing social media, and will be required to attend counselling sessions during probation.

He is required to live with his grandparents at a residence in Brandon.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison for adults.



Teens intentions had little connection to reality: judge

Combs said the pattern of young people around the world, including young Canadians, joining radical groups and engaging in violent acts is a huge concern.

The judge said the seriousness of the charge had to be balanced with other factors in the case.

In delivering the sentence, Combs said the teen's stated intentions had little connection to reality.

"For instance, his plans involved the transportation of significant equipment," said Combs. "He had no access to a motor vehicle and has shown no interest in getting a driver's license."

"He talked about travel to the Middle East. This was a boy who had cut short a cadet trip because he was homesick."

"You have to take these potential threats seriously, but our response also has to be measured proportional with the behaviour being denounced."

Court heard the teen doesn't have any history of aggressive or violent behaviour and wants to complete his education and has career aspirations.

"We have to be mindful, in this case and in many cases that we are dealing with impressionable young people who have to eventually be released into our community" said Combs.

Court heard the 17-year-old attempted to connect with the local Muslim community to convert to Islam, but was told his radical behaviour would not be tolerated by the community and was turned away.