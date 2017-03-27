Featured
Teen killed in crash south of Winkler
Police said the crash happened March 22 just after 4 p.m. An eastbound pickup truck collided with a southbound SUV at a controlled intersection.
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 2:09PM CST
An investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man died after a collision south of Winkler, Man.
Police said the crash happened March 22 just after 4 p.m. An eastbound pickup truck collided with a southbound SUV at the controlled intersection of 10 North and 22 West.
The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man from Deloraine, Man., suffered minor injuries.
The 19-year-old man from Stanley, Man. who was driving the truck was taken to hospital. He stayed for several days in critical condition, but later died.
Alcohol is not considered a factor.
The woman in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt, but police said it’s unclear if the man driving the truck was.
An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.
