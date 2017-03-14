

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen walking down a Manitoba highway over the weekend.

Police said they received a report early Monday morning that Wilbert Clarence Beaulieu was missing from Ebb and Flow First Nation. He was last seen walking east on Highway 278 at 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing a blue checkered jacket, blue jeans, a toque and runners.

Beaulieu is believed to be in Sandy Bay First Nation or Ebb and Flow First Nation, police said.

According to RCMP, Beaulieu is a vulnerable youth, and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.