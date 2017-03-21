

CTV Winnipeg





A teenage boy accused in a brutal attack on two support workers at a treatment centre last year has admitted to his role in the beating.

The 17-year-old accused of encouraging two other boys to commit the crimes pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

All other charges against him were stayed.

In May of 2016, Jackie Healey and another support worker at the Behavioural Health Foundation's addictions and mental health treatment centre in Selkirk, Man. were beaten with a baseball bat.

Healey suffered a fractured skull and vision loss as a result of the attack.

She told CTV News she's pleased the boy took responsibility for his actions

A total of three teens, including two who were residents of the facility, were charged in the attack.

The 17-year-old will be sentenced in June.