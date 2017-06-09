

Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy who was charged in connection to an attack on two support workers at a treatment centre in Selkirk, Man last year was sentenced Friday.

In May of 2016, Jackie Healey and another support worker at the Behavioural Health Foundation facility were beaten with a baseball bat. Three teens were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, has been sentenced to nine months. Six of the months will be in open custody, while the remaining three will be served under community supervision.

He received time-and-a-half credit for time served – he was in custody for 12 months and one-week since his arrest last year.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had no previous record prior to the attack.

READ MORE: Victim of workplace attack hopes incident sparks change

“I know what I did was wrong. I’m ready to move forward,” said the teen in court Friday.

The teen bowed his head and occasionally nodded as the judge gave his verdict. His conditions include no alcohol or drug use, no possession of weapons, and must abide by a curfew. He also must submit a DNA sample, and have no contact with the victims or other people accused in this case.

The judge also included that the youth must join a sports team to learn the values of teamwork in a positive environment.

The teen’s mom spoke in court today, she said that she loves her son and there have always been strong family values in their home.

“He’s been away for a year,” said his mother. “We’ve grown as a family, we’ve learned as a family.”

READ MORE: Teen pleads guilty in attack on support workers at Selkirk treatment centre

Jackie’s sister Jamie Healey was in court Friday, and disagreed with the sentence.

“I’m not too happy with that,” said Jamie. “He’s ready to move forward, but what about the two people who are left to remember this for the rest of their lives?”

She said her sister is resilient, but she is left with permanent injuries from the attack. Jackie Healey suffered a fractured skull and vision loss as a result of the attack.

Jamie said her sister also has some mobility issues, and suffers from emotional side effects from the attack.