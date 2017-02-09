

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a driver.

Police said it happened Jan. 30 just after 9 a.m. The teen was in the area of Mandalay Drive between Leila and Jefferson avenues when she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

The victim was in a rush and she accepted a ride from the stranger, police said.

Once inside, police said the man started touching the teen in a sexual manner. She demanded he stop and let her out.

The suspect complied, and the victim fled.

Police describe the suspect as an East Indian man between 30 to 40 years old with an average build, thinning straight black hair, brown eyes, and some facial hair. Officers said he also spoke with a strong accent.

He is reportedly driving a small, older, red four-door car with a gray interior, tinted windows and a car seat in the back seat on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the incident or about the suspect is asked to call investigators at 204-986-2848.