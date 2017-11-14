

CTV Winnipeg





On Sunday night Carman and Morden RCMP said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in Carman.

RCMP said around 9:20 p.m. officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. Police say the victim and a 22-year-old man had an altercation during which the teen was stabbed.

The teen was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said 22-year-old Ashtan Peters has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

He has been detained in custody and expected to appear in court.