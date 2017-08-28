

CTV News





A man who was stabbed in Winnipeg’s West End earlier in August has died of his injuries.

On Monday police identified the victim as 18-year-old Winnipeg resident Tyler William Ranville.

Ranville was found injured on Friday Aug. 18, at 11:15 p.m. in the area of Sargent Avenue. and McMicken Street., where someone had flagged down police.

Investigators believe he stumbled there after being stabbed and said he may have appeared to be intoxicated rather than hurt to anyone passing by the scene.

Ranville died of his injuries in hospital on Sunday. Anyone who may have information on his death is asked to contact Winnipeg policeat 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppersat 204-786-8477.