

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP was notified Saturday evening that a teen was making threats against a high school in Thompson.

Around 5:40 p.m. RCMP said they received a call from RD Parker Collegiate that a student had made serious threats on social media towards the school.

Investigators were able to quickly identify and arrest a boy for uttering threats. A 15-year-old was taken into police custody but released on a number of conditions for court.

“The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously and the officers in Thompson did a tremendous job in identifying and locating the individual responsible”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are continuing to work with RD Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

RCMP continue to investigate.