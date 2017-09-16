

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was caught speeding in a school zone with a stolen truck Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. on McDermot Avenue and Lydia Street.

Officers said when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, it turned north on Kate Street and sped off. There was no police pursuit.

The truck then went through a couple stop signs before striking a sedan that was travelling eastbound. A mother and her teenaged son, who were both in the sedan, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the suspect then attempted to leave the area on foot, but was tracked down and placed under arrest between two buildings in the 500 block of William Avenue.

Investigators determined the truck had been stolen early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Lipton Street.

The 16-year-old youth has been charged with six offences.

He remains in police custody.