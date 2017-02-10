

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Two teenagers are facing robbery and weapon-related charges after police said a pizza was ordered in order to rob its delivery driver.

Police said it happened Jan. 29 at about 2:30 a.m. A pizza delivery driver was confronted and robbed by two male suspects in the 200 block of Oakview Avenue.

Prior to the delivery, it’s alleged one of the suspects placed an order with the pizza company with the intentions of robbing the delivery person.

Robbery involving machete linked

Police said a separate theft a day later is potentially linked to the pizza delivery robbery.

Officers said it happened Jan. 30 at 2:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Leighton Avenue. Two males were in the area to buy an iPhone after responding to an online ad.

Police said the two victims were confronted by two suspects, one of which was armed with a large machete. The victims were robbed of cash and the suspects fled.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

As a result, the East District Crime Unit started an investigation.

Police responded to an online ad about the sale of an iPhone, and made arrangements to meet in the same area as the previous incident.

The suspects were found with a large machete and a revolver style pellet gun.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with robbery and several weapon-related offences.

They were remanded into custody.