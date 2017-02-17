

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for two teenagers in connection with the homicide of a 28-year-old man.

According to police, Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, was found in a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Officers said he had multiple serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Police said a 14-year-old has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the incident, but the Homicide Unit is still looking for two other males.

Justin Harper, 16, is charged with second degree murder. Police said a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Police are also searching for Joshua Leclerc, 19. He also faces a second degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.