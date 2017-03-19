

The weather in Winnipeg will swing rapidly from spring-like to winter and back to spring over the next several days.

Sunday will reach a high of 5 C, although strong winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour will make it seem colder.

Beginning Tuesday, there’s a chance of some flurries starting late in the afternoon and increasing overnight. The temperature will then drop to almost -20 C overnight, and the next day will only reach a high of -9 C.

The temperature will bounce back quickly, however, and Winnipeg will get above-zero temperatures again by Thursday.

Similar swings in temperature are expected across southern Manitoba.

Up north, there’s a chance of some snow in Thompson on Sunday and Monday. Colder temperatures are expected early in the week, but daytime highs in the low minus single-digits are expected by the weekend.