A different kind of fundraiser is driving donations to improve the playground at the oldest school in St. Boniface.

Birchwood Ford brought a few vehicles to École Provencher on Thursday.

For every person who took a test drive, Birchwood Ford and Ford Motor Company of Canada is donating $20 toward playground improvements.

Those include an outdoor classroom, new equipment and increased green space.

The Kindergarten to Grade 3 school recently became home to two daycares and a nursery school program, making changes in the playground all the more necessary.

"We've got equipment here that is really made for older kids. Lots of pavement, which at one time was great, but now we've got kids who need grass and other things that are more suitable for a younger crowd," said Danna Mcdonald, fundraising coordinator for the parent advisory council.

Organizers hoped to raise $6,000.

Mcdonald said altogether, the improvements will cost around $500,000.