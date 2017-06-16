Featured
Test driving vehicles to raise money for new school playground
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 5:10AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 6:16AM CST
A different kind of fundraiser is driving donations to improve the playground at the oldest school in St. Boniface.
Birchwood Ford brought a few vehicles to École Provencher on Thursday.
For every person who took a test drive, Birchwood Ford and Ford Motor Company of Canada is donating $20 toward playground improvements.
Those include an outdoor classroom, new equipment and increased green space.
The Kindergarten to Grade 3 school recently became home to two daycares and a nursery school program, making changes in the playground all the more necessary.
"We've got equipment here that is really made for older kids. Lots of pavement, which at one time was great, but now we've got kids who need grass and other things that are more suitable for a younger crowd," said Danna Mcdonald, fundraising coordinator for the parent advisory council.
Organizers hoped to raise $6,000.
Mcdonald said altogether, the improvements will cost around $500,000.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- All that jazz: 2017 Winnipeg Jazz Festival opens
- Top court affirms decision to ensure timely trials
- Test driving vehicles to raise money for new school playground
- Kline, Harris, Grice scored late as Eskimos earn 38-38 tie with Blue Bombers
- Trump nominates Kelly Knight Craft as U.S. ambassador to Canada