Testimony continued Wednesday morning in the trial for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Const. Brian Neumann showed Judge Tracey Lord an orange and purple pouch which court heard the explosive device at 252 River Avenue arrived in.

When the bomb exploded on July 3, 2015 Lawyer Maria Mitousis was seriously injured.

Court heard the pouch was found on Mitousis' desk in the aftermath of the explosion.

Today in court, as Neumann pulled the pouch out of an evidence bag Guido Amsel asked to speak with his lawyer.

Court then took a recess.

When court returned from break Amsel did a thorough visual inspection of the pouch while Neumann held it in clear plastic bags about two to three feet away from where Amsel sits in the courtroom.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law firms and Amsel's ex-wife.