A long awaited MRI machine for residents who live north of Winnipeg has been put on hold as per request of the Pallister government.

According to the province, the Wait Times Task Force, which was created in December, is currently examining priority procedures.

“We are awaiting the task force's recommendations before proceeding with the installation of an MRI in Dauphin,” said a government spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

Eric Irwin, the mayor of Dauphin, said the $4 million project has already been bought and paid for.

“[The MRI] is sitting in Germany waiting to be shipped. Now that’s been put on hold,” he said.

The space for the machine – which was supposed to be in operation this month – is just sitting at the Dauphin hospital vacant and waiting to be used, according to Irwin.

“It was to be incorporated into the offerings of the regional health authorities, so that there would be some equality of service among all Manitobans,” he added.

He explained the difficulty and expense that is placed on people that live in the west central region, when they have to go to Brandon or Winnipeg for an MRI.

Irwin said the move to put the machine on hold is inconsistent with Pallister’s campaign position expressing the need for an MRI in the area.

“We wait to find out where we fit in the new government’s priority list,” he added. “The ball is in the provinces court.”

The province’s spokesperson said, “there is a limited amount of money available within the healthcare system, so proper alignment of services will ensure every dollar that is invested gets the best possible results.”

As of February 2017, there are 11 MRI machines operating in Manitoba – nine in Winnipeg, one in Brandon and one in Winkler. One in Selkirk and one at Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg are scheduled to begin providing services later in 2017.