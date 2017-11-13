

CTV Winnipeg





The federal government says it's planning to proceed with legal action against Omnitrax after it failed to meet a 30-day deadline to fix the rail line to Churchill.

A government statement says Transport Canada is preparing to move ahead with legal action against the Denver-based owner of the Hudson Bay Railway after it failed to take any steps to fix the only land link to the northern Manitoba community.

Omnitrax has previously refused to pay up to 60-million dollars for repairs after the tracks were damaged by severe flooding last spring.

But the government says the company is under a legal obligation to maintain and repair the line until 2029.