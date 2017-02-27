Fire erupted in a century-old hotel in the southern Manitoba community of Letellier Sunday night, a resident told CTV News.

Lee Swanepoel lives a few houses down from the hotel. She said it appears the Letellier Hotel and Oscar’s Bar is destroyed.

“The hotel celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year, so it’s really sad to see it go,” Swanepoel said.

She said around 7 p.m. last night, she saw the fire truck lights. About 10 minutes later, she could smell smoke, then looked out the window and saw the flames

Swanepoel said firefighters kept trying to fight the blaze until 3 a.m.

“The smoke was so bad, people on the street couldn’t go outside,” Swanepoel said. “The smoke burned your eyes.”

(Photo: Lee Swanepoel)