Premier Brian Pallister says he's happy to be alive.

At times getting very emotional, the premier addressed the media for the first time since he got lost hiking in New Mexico and broke his arm last week.

Pallister says he was behind schedule on the hike when the sun went down, causing him to wander away from the designated trail.

The premier says while he made his way through the cactus and barbed wire filled wilderness for hours in the dark he fell several times.

Pallister says the temperature dropped, and he was cold, dehydrated and cramping. He called it a rough deal with no cell phone, no flashlight and wearing a t-shirt.

"The worst night of my life," said Pallister.

When he didn't reach a meeting point on the trail with his wife Esther, she called police and reported him missing.

The premier says he eventually saw a spotlight being shined by a police officer in the distance but the light soon disappeared. At that point he screamed and the officer sounded his siren.

"That was exciting," said Pallister.

Unfortunately the premier's ordeal was not over yet. He says the officer shined the spotlight towards him to light up a path. But Pallister says that blinded him, and he fell in a ravine, breaking his arm.

The officer took Pallister to the hospital.

Asked why it took four days last week to alert the public of the accident Pallister said his staff was aware and that he was preoccupied in the hospital.

READ MORE:

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister hurt while hiking on vacation in New Mexico

Pallister explains how he got injured in New Mexico

Premier's fall raises several questions: Opposition NDP

Despite the experience the Premier says it won't deter him from hiking again.