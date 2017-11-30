A holiday shopping trip turned into terror for a Winnipeg grandmother after she said a security guard pulled a knife on a woman believed to be shoplifting.

Sandra Houston was with her partner Dale Vader Tuesday night, at the Toys “R” Us on St. Matthews Avenue.

The couple was shopping for Christmas presents for their grandkids when they noticed a confrontation between a security guard and a suspected shoplifter.

“They were struggling – there was hair being pulled, there were fists being punched,” said Houston.

Houston told CTV News that the struggle went on for a long time, all while customers watched at the front of the store.

“There were people at Toys “R” Us putting their gifts down in the cart and on the floor, and walking out of the store,” said Houston.

Houston and Vader, who recorded the incident, were shocked when the security guard pulled what they believe was a weapon on the suspected shoplifter.

“And I thought for sure she was pulling out the handcuffs, cause of the way she grabbed her hand pulling it to her back,” said Houston.

“Then she had the knife.” “

Houston said a store employee grabbed the alleged weapon from the security guard and put it in a bag, as the woman thought to be shoplifting took off.

The couple left the store not long after police arrived and told CTV News they were just thankful their grandchildren weren’t with them when the violence unfolded.

Kevin Kummerfield has been training people to become security guards since 2006. He said while it’s difficult to tell from the video whether a knife was pulled, it’s concerning to think of any weapon being used.

“If you look right at (Manitoba) Justice’s website, it says right there that security guards cannot carry batons,” said Kummerfield.

“Weapons aren’t really part of the work.”

Kummerfield said that it’s important for security guards to be able to work within the boundaries of the law, while deescalating situations effectively.

“Security guards aren’t police,” said Kummerfield.

The company, ESM Security Solutions has issued a statement in writing:

“Emergency Security Management (ESM) condemns the unfortunate incident involving a security guard at a Winnipeg Toys “R” Us on Tuesday, and has terminated the employee following an internal review. The guard in question broke a number of ESM protocols during a confrontation with a customer. The guard was immediately suspended, and following an internal investigation was dismissed from her position. As standard protocol, ESM personnel are not permitted to carry any form of weapon or anything that can be perceived as a weapon.”

Toys ”R” Us Canada has also issued a statement, apologizing to customers who witnessed the altercation.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it’s aware of the incident and that officers are investigating.