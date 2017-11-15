Mayor Brian Bowman cautions provincial cuts to transit could result in dozens of job losses and route cancellations.

"I have concern over our transit operations as a result of the provincial cut," said Bowman.

Days before the city budget is tabled, Bowman is calling on the Pallister Government to restore the 50-50 funding deal ended by the province. The mayor says it's resulting in a $10 million dollar deficit for transit in 2018.

Bowman warns the shortfall equals the elimination of 59 routes impacting 37,000 riders, letting go 120 bus drivers, and a 25 cent fare hike.

“I'm being open and transparent with Winnipeggers and our provincial government partners that there will be pain," said Bowman.

But the province says the city is responsible for its budget decisions, and it receives more than enough money from Broadway for transit.

"They enjoy some of the most generous amongst the most generous funding in Canada when it comes to transit funding,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.

The city is set to table its 2018 budget next Wednesday.