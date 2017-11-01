The first report card from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was released Wednesday in Ottawa.

Commissioners said the inquiry needs more time and money to carry out its work. They also called on the federal government to create a national police task force that could allow the inquiry to refer families and survivors to assess or reopen cases, or review investigations.

“Families and survivors have told us they want answers. They have questions and they desperately want answers,” said Marion Buller, MMIWG National Inquiry Chief Commissioner, at a press conference in Ottawa.

Buller said the inquiry can refer matters to police for reinvestigation only when it has new information.

“We believe the appropriate authority to hear this information needs to be created immediately. Many families and Indigenous communities do not trust the institutions that are currently in place," said MMIWG National Inquiry commissioner Qajaq Robinson.

Nicole Daniels case

Joan Winning told her niece's story to the inquiry when community hearings were held in Winnipeg on Oct. 16.

Joan Winning holds a picture of her neice, Nicole Daniels.

Winning said Nicole Daniels was smart, protective of her siblings and was becoming a talented artist before she died in April 2009.

Daniels was 16-years-old when she was found frozen, blocks away from her Winnipeg home.

Winning is fighting to have her niece's case reopened. She said it’s the main reason she participated in the inquiry.

Winnipeg police told CTV News in June 2017, Daniels death was not deemed suspicious.

"The autopsy report was filled with assumptions, and I feel they closed it [the case] too soon. They didn't do the work we wanted them to do, to investigate this further," said Winning.

Winning said the police task force proposed by the inquiry is a good idea.

“It’s all good on paper, but are they going to follow through with the recommendations?”

“I’m pretty positive it will happen if there’s enough pressure with other families. There’s enough people across Canada that wanted this, and they have to listen us. We’re not just here to tell our stories and traumatize ourselves for nothing,” Winning said.

Policing and MMIWG

In Manitoba, Project Devote is a collaborative effort between RCMP and Winnipeg police. It investigates unsolved homicides and missing persons cases where foul play is suspected.

The inquiry still plans to examine policing practices with Indigenous communities at institutional hearings. They are expected to begin in early 2018.

The federal government tells CTV News it will review the interim report.

The inquiry said it has spent or allocated one-third of its budget. $53.8 million dollars was earmarked by the federal government for the inquiry.