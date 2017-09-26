

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police have arrested a third man following a fatal shooting over the summer.

On July 21ST around 10:00 p.m., police said a man had been shot in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. 27-year old Trevor Bodnarek was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Sept. 25, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Anthony Shane Monias with Manslaughter.

Police said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken address, as they haven’t found any link between the victim and the accused.

Last week police arrested two other suspects involved in the homicide. Craig Dylan Monkman, 19, and Albert Kelly Thomas, 34, were charged with 2nd degree murder.