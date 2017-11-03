

Investigators continue to search for answers a decade after a shooting in Thompson left a 61-year-old man dead, RCMP said Friday.

On Oct. 26, 2007, just before 1 a.m., Bernie Carlson and his wife Elva were woken up by their dog Missy’s barking, according to RCMP. The couple had locked up before bed, and Bernie got up to investigate what was upsetting the dog.

Police said that’s when Elva heard gunshots, followed by what sounded like someone running away. She then got up, spotted her husband lying in the hall, and called 911.

Bernie Carlson, 61, was dead when police arrived. Investigators said the front door had been forced open.

“I relive that night over and over,” said Elva Carlson, in a statement shared by RCMP Friday. “I want to know who did this. I want to know why they did this. Somebody knows what happened that night, and I beg them to come forward to the police.”

Sgt. Dan Barnabe, head of the RCMP Historical Case Unit, said the “case has haunted investigators.”

RCMP ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the RCMP at 204-983-6880, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.